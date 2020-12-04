Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Understanding without words: Father’s touching interaction with son may leave you teary-eyed

Understanding without words: Father’s touching interaction with son may leave you teary-eyed

“My little kid is teaching me critical aspects of relationships. Tip #1: Understanding without words,” reads the title of this Reddit post.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a father and son. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

Whilst parents mould a child’s understanding of the world, it seems like there is a lot they can learn from their offsprings as well. This notion is illustrated most movingly by a Reddit post. Reading the wholesome share, which documents an exchange between a father and his young son, may leave you teary-eyed.

Posted on the subreddit ‘India’ on December 2, this share is titled, “My little kid is teaching me critical aspects of relationships. Tip #1: Understanding without words”.

“This Monday, it was a mini-crisis at work from home. Lots of pending mails, new video calls, new interns, power cut, slow internet and more. I had just 7 minutes to complete my lunch, and I was actually running a marathon against time,” begins the post. It then goes onto say, “As I gulped down my 4th bite, my 1.9 yrs son came running towards me, full excited, with hands stretched out, a cunning smile as if he was demanding the food which I was eating. He has started doing this lately, but that was not the time. I scolded him, rather harshly, and he suddenly stopped”.

The toddler then started to cry. However, after being consoled by his dad, the child did something which may leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling in your chest. Check out what happens next in the post below:



My little kid is teaching me critical aspects of relationships. Tip #1: Understanding without words from r/india

Since being shared, this post has accumulated many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Redditors had to say about it. One person said, “I love kids. They are the best this world has to offer”.

Another individual wrote, “I needed this post. I wish for you more of such memorable moments with your family”. “Damn those onion-cutting ninjas,” read one comment under the post. Are you feeling the effects of that ‘onion cutting Jutsu’ as well? Don’t worry, this share is definitely a tear-jerker.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 14:25 IST
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Dec 04, 2020 14:06 IST
Maharashtra: Big blow to BJP as MVA seems set to bag four of six seats in legislative council
Dec 04, 2020 14:41 IST
Ties might suffer, MEA says objecting to Trudeau’s comment
Dec 04, 2020 14:56 IST

latest news

CM Yediyurappa appeals to pro-Kannada outfits to give up Karnataka bandh plans on Saturday
Dec 04, 2020 14:55 IST
105-year-old woman casts vote in third phase of DDC elections in J-K
Dec 04, 2020 14:51 IST
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Dec 04, 2020 14:51 IST
Bihar man lynched after shooting cousin dead over Rs 20,000 loan
Dec 04, 2020 14:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.