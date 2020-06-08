Unexpected guest joins a man on a trampoline outdoors. Video is hissterical

Sections
You may have heard of Snakes and Ladders, now get ready to see Snakes and Trampoline.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 18:10 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A snake joins a man on his trampoline, uninvited. (Instagram/@skatinggraham)

Just when one feels like they’ve seen everything, the Internet goes ahead and throws up something completely unexpected yet intriguing. Producing content that holds netizens’ attention with a little mystique and a sprinkle of ‘eww’ seems to be a speciality of the World Wide Web. This video of a snake joining a man on his trampoline, uninvited, represents this bittersweet quality of the Web in all its glory.

This video was posted on Instagram with a caption reading, “I just need to commemorate this moment and also maybe get back inside a rink”.

The recording shows a man jumping on a trampoline, situated outdoors. The fellow jumps upwards and does a triple twirl in the air which, in itself, is highly impressive. However, what happens next truly makes this clip unique.

A snake probably was resting inside the trampoline and the man’s activity may have broken the slithery sweetie’s slumber prompting it to plunge right in the middle of the trampoline. The hobbyist figure skater was clearly shocked to see this unexpected guest join him for this routine. His reaction is hisssterical.



Since being shared on June 5, the post has gained more than 28,000 views and over 140 comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this snake-and-hooman athletic duo. One person wrote, “That noise”. While another commented, “My scream would have been much higher-pitched”.

“This just gave me the shivers,” proclaimed one Instagram user. While an individual declared, “I feel like I would have reacted the same way”. Yes, screaming and running away seems like the only appropriate response to such an incident.

What would you do if a snake randomly ‘jumped’ at you, pun intended?

