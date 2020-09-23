Unlikely invader halts football practice in Brazil, it’s a parrot. Watch

A Brazil women’s national team training session was rather rudely interrupted by a feathery invader – a parrot. And now, a video of the ruckus is making people laugh out loud. There is a high chance that the hilarious situation will tickle your funny bone too.

A player of the team named Bruna Benites, whose head the bird chose as the runway to land, shared the video on Instagram. In the caption, written in Portuguese, besides calling the incident funny she also urged people to save the greatest treasure of all, the nature.

The video shows the bird sitting on her head as her teammates look from afar. The scene continues for a few seconds until someone does this and eventually, the parrot flies away.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 40,000 views – and counting. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 10,000 likes. People shared various comments, mostly in Portuguese.

“What a great positioning,” reads a comment by an Instagram user when loosely translated from Portuguese. “The scene and the words. Funny and heartening,” expressed another.

Benites also shared two images, in different posts, which show the bird comfortably sitting on her head. In one of the posts, she also described that it’s actually a pet bird that often visits the field but unusually sits afar.

What do you think of the images and the video?