Unseen pictures of Diana’s trip to Pakistan, without Prince Charles and while dating Imran Khan’s cousin, take the Internet by storm

If there is one member of the royal family who is universally loved and respected by all, it is late Princess Diana whose tragic and untimely death in a car accident led to several conspiracy theories pointing fingers on her husband, Prince Charles. Before the two got officially separated in 1992, Diana had visited Pakistan without Charles and her unseen pictures from the trip have now taken the Internet by storm.

Currently, Netflix’ fictionalized drama based on historical facts, The Crown, has already kicked a debate among people about whether the personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries revealed in the series, actually took place in real life. Adding some fodder to the ongoing debate is the Instagram handle, Brown History, which claims to retell stories of South Asian history.

Recently, the handle shared some never-seen-before moments of Diana with her good friends Imran Khan, now the prime minister of Pakistan and his then wife Jamima Khan during her trip to Pakistan in 1991, 1996 and in 1997. The pictures featured Diana in a salwar suit and even in a dupatta worn over her dress outside a mosque which instantly set the Internet gushing with love.

An extract in the long caption revealed, “Her final visit to Pakistan was in May 1997. She hung out with Imran and Jamima khan who now had a new born son. Princess Diana was also dating Imran Khan’s cousin at the time but it ended a month later (sic).”

Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain earlier, has surfaced again after becoming one of the defining moments of her failed marriage to Prince Charles. The interview reportedly includes an admission by Diana that there “were three of us in this marriage”, which evidently refers to Charles’ relationship with his now second wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

