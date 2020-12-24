Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Unused toilet building in Ooty converted into art gallery, IAS officer shares video

Unused toilet building in Ooty converted into art gallery, IAS officer shares video

After watching the clip, you may find it hard to believe that this place was once a toilet complex.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 22:54 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the gallery converted from a toilet building. (Facebook/@Gallery OneTwo)

In an unusual initiative, an unused toilet building was converted into an art gallery named ‘Gallery OneTwo’ a few years ago. Recently, the place is again making headlines thanks to a clip shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. The art gallery hosts exhibitions from various artists and Sahu captured the video when she was invited to one such opening. After watching the clip, you may find it hard to believe that this place was once a toilet complex.

The video starts with a shot of the entrance of the gallery and a glimpse of a little library can also be seen. As the clip goes on to show the interior, several artworks can be seen on the walls. “The local Municipality has constructed a new toilet in the vicinity & allowed the unused building for the Gallery. This can be easily replicated by all local bodies,” Sahu wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 22, the clip has garnered over 2,000 views along with numerous comments from netizens. People appreciated the unusual effort of utilising an unused space. Some also congratulated Sahu for encouraging the initiative.

The gallery has a dedicated Facebook page where regular updates about the ongoing and upcoming exhibitions are shared. You can check them out here.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful metamorphosis?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
by HT Correspondent
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav

latest news

The year of the pandemic: The year lecture halls came home in Ludhiana
by Deepa Sharma Sood
Property dealer’s body found with gunshot wound near Gadoli village
by Leena Dhankhar
Regional transport authority to take measures to reduce road fatalities
by Leena Dhankhar
Farmers on highway to march to Delhi; will not allow it, say police
by Sadia Akhtar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.