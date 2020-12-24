Unused toilet building in Ooty converted into art gallery, IAS officer shares video

In an unusual initiative, an unused toilet building was converted into an art gallery named ‘Gallery OneTwo’ a few years ago. Recently, the place is again making headlines thanks to a clip shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. The art gallery hosts exhibitions from various artists and Sahu captured the video when she was invited to one such opening. After watching the clip, you may find it hard to believe that this place was once a toilet complex.

The video starts with a shot of the entrance of the gallery and a glimpse of a little library can also be seen. As the clip goes on to show the interior, several artworks can be seen on the walls. “The local Municipality has constructed a new toilet in the vicinity & allowed the unused building for the Gallery. This can be easily replicated by all local bodies,” Sahu wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 22, the clip has garnered over 2,000 views along with numerous comments from netizens. People appreciated the unusual effort of utilising an unused space. Some also congratulated Sahu for encouraging the initiative.

The gallery has a dedicated Facebook page where regular updates about the ongoing and upcoming exhibitions are shared. You can check them out here.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful metamorphosis?