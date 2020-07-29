Sections
UP cop springs into action to save home after LPG cylinder catches fire. Watch

Constable Yogendra Rathi saved the day.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:15 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An LPG cylinder caught fire. (Twitter/@upcoprahul)

You may have often heard the line, “not all heroes wear capes”. Well, that holds especially true for our police personnel who work tirelessly in extremely tough situations to help people out. Case in point, this policeman in Uttar Pradesh who sprang into action to handle the situation after an LPG cylinder caught fire at a home. A video shared on Twitter shows what the cop did in the tough situation and he is now being hailed as a hero for his actions.

A tweet shared by additional SP Rahul Srivastav details how a cylinder caught fire in a priest’s home. Constable Yogendra Rathi sprang into action to control the situation and save the day.

The video shows him using a long rod to first put the cylinder on the floor. He then uses a blanket, soaks it in water and covers the cylinder to put out the fire.

“His (Rathi’s) indomitable courage saved a priest’s hut from getting engulfed in fire,” wrote Srivastav while sharing the video on Twitter.



Shared about two hours ago, the video has collected over several comments praising the cop for his actions.

 Last month, the story of another brave cop won praise on Twitter. ASI Purnananda Saikia of Borboruah police station in Assam jumped into water to save two drowning boys. Dibrugarh Police shared a tweet detailing this story which received tons of appreciation from people.

