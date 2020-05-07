Sections
Home / It's Viral / UP Police draws ‘HOPE’ amid difficult times, gathers praise from netizens

UP Police draws ‘HOPE’ amid difficult times, gathers praise from netizens

The word ‘HOPE’ was made by arranging the Police Response Vehicles of the 112 Emergency service wing. ‘Hold On. Pain Ends’ reads the extended version of the acronym ‘HOPE’.

Updated: May 07, 2020 18:27 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“HOPE keeps us all going!” reads the caption. (Facebook/Call 112)

With the ongoing lockdown, hope is what people are thriving on. The hope of a better tomorrow as well as a safe and healthy world is what everyone is looking forward to. Amid such hard times, police departments are doing their best to spread optimism among the masses. From Mumbai Police’s witty tweets to police officers dressing up as Yamraj, the departments are doing all they can to keep up a cheerful spirit in the country. A similar instance of optimism was shown by the 112 emergency service wing of the UP Police that has won the heart of netizens.

A picture posted on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, shows the picturesque Rumi Gate of Lucknow. Infront of the gate, the word ‘HOPE’ was made by arranging the Police Response Vehicles of the 112 Emergency service wing. ‘Hold On. Pain Ends’ reads the extended version of the acronym ‘HOPE’.

“The world rests on hope, and we stand on our resolve. HOPE keeps us all going! #JeetegaBharatHaaregaCorona,” reads the beautifully put caption.

Take a look at the photo:



The drill, done as a reassertion of positivity amid the COVID-19 outbreak and countrywide lockdown has garnered much praise from netizens. With over 800 reactions, this is how people reacted to this message of positivity.

“Desh ke seva ke liye abhinandan UP Police,” writes a Facebook user. “Thank you corona heroes,” says another. “We will definitely win against corona,” comments a third.

What do you think of this beautiful drill by the UP Police?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Bundesliga moves restart from May 15 to following day
May 07, 2020 18:41 IST
Chahatt blasts trolls slamming her for being single mom, goes off Instagram
May 07, 2020 18:41 IST
After grocery, Zomato may now deliver liquor for you amid lockdown
May 07, 2020 18:40 IST
Non-essential shops open in Pune; some remain shut as per trade association’s stand
May 07, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.