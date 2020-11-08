US Election 2020: ‘History has been made,’ and other reactions from tweeple to Joe Biden’s win as 46th US president

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden smiles as he speaks about the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, US. (REUTERS)

Joe Biden, on November 7, won the US presidential election and defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” said the president-elect in a tweet shared less than an hour ago. Biden also posted an almost two-minute-long video with the message.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this recording has garnered nearly 18 million views. The share in itself has over 2.2 million likes. These numbers are steadily rising.

Tweeple also took this opportunity to share their emotions regarding the election results. Here are a few:

Famous YouTuber Hank Green shared this post:

He followed it with a link to an actual playlist that you can listen to on Spotify dedicated to Biden’s win:

This individual shared a GIF of Oprah Winfrey to convey their excitement:

#MOOD

Indian-origin Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to be elected as a US vice president.

This tweet shows New Yorkers celebrating Biden’s win:

