Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / US Election 2020: Netizens flood Twitter with memes prior to election results

US Election 2020: Netizens flood Twitter with memes prior to election results

As people wait with bated breath for the announcement of the next US president, Twitter has been flooding with hilarious memes.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:24 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a meme shared by a netizens for the US Election 2020. (Twitter)

People from all over the world have their eyes set on the results of the US Election 2020. Today on November 4, with the gradual unveiling of vote counts, the hashtags #ElectionDay2020 and #Elections2020 have been trending on Twitter. Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s fight to secure the position of the US President of the United States has turned into a neck-to-neck fight.

As people wait with bated breath for the announcement of the next US president, the micro-blogging site has been flooding with hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best examples from the meme fest on Twitter that you may enjoy.

From anxious netizens expressing their emotions in the form of hilarious posts to others wishing good luck to American citizens, the memes are plenty. Check them out:

This election is Joe Biden’s third run as the presidential candidate while the current President of the United States Donald Trump is contesting for a second term in the office.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Nov 04, 2020 15:48 IST
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 04, 2020 15:14 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
LIVE: Highest number of new Covid-19 cases and recoveries from Kerala
Nov 04, 2020 14:48 IST

latest news

Covid lung damage caused by persistence of ‘abnormal cells’, say scientists
Nov 04, 2020 16:53 IST
Uttarakhand forest fire caused by funeral pyre, say residents; probe ordered
Nov 04, 2020 16:51 IST
Pakistan domestic cricketer tests positive for Covid-19
Nov 04, 2020 16:51 IST
Doctor allegedly kidnapped over extortion plaint against former deputy sarpanch
Nov 04, 2020 16:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.