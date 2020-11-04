US Election 2020: Netizens flood Twitter with memes prior to election results

The image shows a meme shared by a netizens for the US Election 2020. (Twitter)

People from all over the world have their eyes set on the results of the US Election 2020. Today on November 4, with the gradual unveiling of vote counts, the hashtags #ElectionDay2020 and #Elections2020 have been trending on Twitter. Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s fight to secure the position of the US President of the United States has turned into a neck-to-neck fight.

As people wait with bated breath for the announcement of the next US president, the micro-blogging site has been flooding with hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best examples from the meme fest on Twitter that you may enjoy.

From anxious netizens expressing their emotions in the form of hilarious posts to others wishing good luck to American citizens, the memes are plenty. Check them out:

This election is Joe Biden’s third run as the presidential candidate while the current President of the United States Donald Trump is contesting for a second term in the office.