US soldier’s family gets an unexpected surprise all the way from Australia

The DM was almost discarded as spam until Goodman came to know that Neal had gone metal detecting in a US barrack near her house in Queensland, only to find an army tag and a button of a certain US soldier.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:17 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jasmine Neal came to know that the tag belonged to Melissa Goodman’s late grandfather, Harold Henderson. (Facebook/@Melissa Goodman)

Surprises are something that can instantly brighten anyone’s day. But some surprises can come totally out of the blue when a person is least expecting them. We bring you one such ‘once in a lifetime’ surprise which we advise you to read while keeping a box of tissues handy.

Posted on Facebook, the story starts with Melissa Goodman receiving a random DM from one Jasmine Neal in May. The DM was almost discarded as spam until Goodman came to know that Neal had gone metal detecting in a US barrack near her house in Queensland, only to find an army tag and a button of a certain US soldier from World War II.

After some research on the serial number, Neal came to know that the tag belonged to Goodman’s late grandfather, Harold Henderson. “They researched the serial number, found his information and tracked us on FB by finding his obituary. Without asking for a cent, Jasmine Neal and her beau sent my family the dog tag and I was able to give this once in a lifetime memorabilia to my mom,” reads a part of the caption by Goodman.

The post also includes a video of Goodman giving the much awaited parcel to her mother whose reaction was priceless and heartwarming. The family also called up their ‘angels’ all the way to Australia to thank them for the precious belongings of Henderson.



Take a look at the entire post:

Posted on June 13, the story has tugged at the heartstrings of many. “Wonderful, amazing and special. How very sweet of them to follow through and find you,” writes a Facebook user. “Love this! We all need more stories like this these days,” comments another.

“I can’t imagine how it feels to hold all that history in your hand. Wow! Certainly does renew one’s faith in human kindness. And, a super-bonus... beautiful new friends on the other side of this crazy world,” says a third.

What do you think of this unexpected surprise?

