Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tweets pics of tulip garden, they’re gorgeous

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took to Twitter to share breathtaking pictures of a Tulip garden situated in the scenic village of Munsiyari. In his post, the CM explained that the garden is located amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges and is set to be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world.

“I am happy to share the first pics of the successful pilot of my dream project- Munsiyari based Tulip Garden,” CM Rawat tweeted. “Set amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, this garden will be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world & will transform tourism in Munsiyari region,” he added.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has garnered over 16,000 likes. From calling the garden beautiful to lovely, people shared all sorts of appreciative comments on the post.

“This is looking so beautiful amidst Himalayan range,” shared a Twitter user. “It’s breathtakingly beautiful,” expressed another. “Looking so beautiful,” wrote a third.

There were several who just used the word “breathtaking” to express their reactions. We think they’re gorgeous too.

What do you think?