Sections
Home / It's Viral / Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tweets pics of tulip garden, they’re gorgeous

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tweets pics of tulip garden, they’re gorgeous

The beautiful tulip garden is situated in the scenic village of Munsiyari, Uttarakhand.

Updated: May 10, 2020 12:18 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the beautiful tulip garden. (Twitter/Trivendra Singh Rawat)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took to Twitter to share breathtaking pictures of a Tulip garden situated in the scenic village of Munsiyari. In his post, the CM explained that the garden is located amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges and is set to be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world.

“I am happy to share the first pics of the successful pilot of my dream project- Munsiyari based Tulip Garden,” CM Rawat tweeted. “Set amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, this garden will be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world & will transform tourism in Munsiyari region,” he added.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has garnered over 16,000 likes. From calling the garden beautiful to lovely, people shared all sorts of appreciative comments on the post.

“This is looking so beautiful amidst Himalayan range,” shared a Twitter user. “It’s breathtakingly beautiful,” expressed another. “Looking so beautiful,” wrote a third.



There were several who just used the word “breathtaking” to express their reactions. We think they’re gorgeous too.

What do you think?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
May 10, 2020 11:34 IST
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
May 10, 2020 10:48 IST
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
May 10, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

Bundesliga restart blow as Dresden squad placed in 14-day quarantine
May 10, 2020 13:35 IST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support: Doctor
May 10, 2020 13:35 IST
5 states in North-East free from Covid-19, govt hails discipline of people
May 10, 2020 13:32 IST
Twitter testing ‘retweets with comments’ box: Here’s how it may work
May 10, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.