Uttarakhand police officer connects with people using social media to resolve Covid-19 issues

Like Lockdown-1.0 to 4.0, people in Kumaon’s US Nagar district are waiting for this IPS officer’s appearance on Facebook live streaming with regard to issues related to Unlock-1.0.

The comments box of each Live is flooded with queries from people, who want to clear their doubts and resolve their grievances regarding the new guidelines announced by the government.

An IPS officer of 2008 batch, Barjinder Singh is presently posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), US Nagar since January 1, 2019. When lockdown-1.0 was announced, he started live streaming in the evenings to address issues and problems faced by the public in his area.

In the beginning, 11,000 people followed the account but now the tally of followers has risen to over 60,000. The officer has even received praise and recognition from the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association, an official said.

When asked how the idea of using Facebook Live popped up in his mind, he said, “When lockdown-1.0 began in March, several people approached me regarding the guidelines issued by the government. They either had less information or confusion over issues like inter or intra-district movement, vehicle or medical passes and other related issues. Then, it came to my mind that social media could be an effective platform for interaction with such people.”

In every lockdown, people asked him about new guidelines and relaxations and related issues. They wanted to know the dos and don’ts during the lockdowns. Singh responded by simplifying the points given in the notifications and guidelines and explained his viewers about all these issues.

“People ask me how to obtain vehicle passes, what new guidelines are for migrants, if they are coming from other states, will they be put under institutional or home quarantine. If one works in a government office or in factory and is living in some other city and wants to join work, how can he travel or join his workplace,” Singh said.

He has been bombarded with many questions like what they need to do if they have to go to Delhi, Bareilly or any other city for medical purpose, how can children studying in other states return and so on. Some sought help to get medicines or essential items from other cities or nearby markets.

People who needed help were asked to send their mobile numbers on a particular mobile number. Later, they were contacted and their problem was sorted out or they were advised on what to do, said Singh

Singh said when the lockdown began, some truck drivers even cut his speech clips regarding movement passes and used those video clips before police at pickets to get permission and relief.

“SSP’s initiative is not only benefitting common public but also industrialists, traders and factory labourers. They update themselves regarding guidelines issued from time to time. Apart from this, they remove their confusions also by asking questions during FB live,” said Ashok Bansal, chairman, Kumaon Garhwal chamber of commerce and industry, a prominent platform for industrialists in Kumaon.

Ghanshyam Singh of Khurpiya farm in Kichha, said, “FB live programme by SSP is very beneficial for the public. I had to go Farrukhabad of UP but didn’t know how to go. I asked a question about it and he advised that I should to apply for e-pass. Acting upon his advice, I applied and obtained the pass.”

Shakil Khan,an army personnel posted in Kota of Rajasthan and a resident of US Nagar, said, “I applied e-pass for Kota (Rajasthan) on the advice of SSP after watching his FB live programme and got the pass. Now, I am in my unit. His FB live programme is a good platform for the redressal of grievances.”