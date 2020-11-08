‘Vibing and snuggling’: Cat enjoys music its hooman is playing. Check out its blissful expression

Sections
This video was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a man named Sarper Duman and his cat. (Screengrab)

Are you someone who often finds themselves spending a whole lot of time on the Internet looking at cute cat videos? If so, then you may know that it is not uncommon to find clips of these furry cuties being displeased with their hooman’s singing. Thus, it can be very refreshing to witness a feline enjoying its hoooman musical talents. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then this recording which shows a kitty blissfully listening to some melodic piano tunes may be right up your alley.

Initially shared on Instagram in 2018, this post is capturing netizens’ attention once again after being shared on Reddit on November 6. “Cat feeling the music and showing love to the musician,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a piano teacher named Sarper Duman, who according to his Instagram bio has 19 cats. Duman is sitting by a keyboard with a feline perched on his lap. Music begins to play as soon as the clip starts. Not only is the sound incredibly soothing to listen to, but the kitty’s reaction to it adds a whole lot of value to the viewing experience.

Check out the recording below to see if you agree:



Cat feeling the music and showing love to the musician from r/aww

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The video currently has over 14,200 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “I hope to experience as much contentment and love as this cat”. Now, who wouldn’t want that?

Another individual wrote, “Their love seems so pure. Beautiful”. “Vibing and snuggling,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

