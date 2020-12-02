‘Vibing cricketers, vibing cat’: ICC wins meme game with latest tweet. Watch

Unless you’re staying light years away from the Internet, you must be aware of the viral vibing cat meme. In case you’ve achieved the amazing feat of keeping yourself away from the online world, allow us to explain. It’s an edited video, which has now gone all kinds of viral. The clip shows a white cat emoji rhythmically bobbing its head to music played by visually-impaired Turkish street musician Bilal Göregen. Now, ICC has given a twist to the video for cricket lovers and it’s absolutely entertaining.

Taking to Twitter, the International Cricket Council shared the clip titled, “Vibing cricketers, vibing cat.” The video is not just hilarious, it may make you want to join the vibing game too. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.6 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Video is incomplete without Virat Kohli dancing,” wrote a Twitter user. Expressing the same notion, another shared:

“Literally two of my favourite things in one video. I never thought they could be connected in such a beautiful way. I love cricket and cats,” expressed a third. “It’s so cool!” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

