Video captures crocodile caught on fishing rod, shocks netizens

The Internet every now and then supplies one with videos that show how people reel in some pretty unusual stuff while fishing. One video shared on Facebook from Katherine, Australia perfectly fits that description. The clip gave a glimpse of a very shocking catch done by a group of men and chances are it will surprise you too.

Shared on Rod & Rifle Tackle World Katherine’s Facebook page, the video shows a man reeling in a catch. A few seconds into the clip, a crocodile comes up to the surface with the lure in its mouth.

The man in the video, Trent de With, described that it was common to hook in such reptiles while fishing, reports DailyMail. “Here we were just trolling along with a classic 200 and this fella decides he wants to have a crack at it. Managed to get the lure back! Although it doesn’t track as straight as it used to,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on October 15, the clip has garnered over 4,600 reactions and numerous comments from netizens. People dropped several comments expressing their shock regarding the video. Many also were surprised with the fact that the fishing rod didn’t break after the incident. Others simply dropped the surprised face emoji in the comments.

“Let’s go fishing. They said. It’ll be fun they said,” wrote a Facebook user. “Good test for the rod and reel combo,” commented another. “I would’ve screamed my lungs out,” said a third.

“Okay that’s it. I’m never going fishing,” wrote a fourth.

What would you do in this situation?