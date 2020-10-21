Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Video captures crocodile caught on fishing rod, shocks netizens

Video captures crocodile caught on fishing rod, shocks netizens

A few seconds into the clip, a crocodile comes up to the surface with the lure in its mouth.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 01:31 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the crocodile hooked to the lure. (Facebook/@Rod & Rifle TackleWorld Katherine)

The Internet every now and then supplies one with videos that show how people reel in some pretty unusual stuff while fishing. One video shared on Facebook from Katherine, Australia perfectly fits that description. The clip gave a glimpse of a very shocking catch done by a group of men and chances are it will surprise you too.

Shared on Rod & Rifle Tackle World Katherine’s Facebook page, the video shows a man reeling in a catch. A few seconds into the clip, a crocodile comes up to the surface with the lure in its mouth.

The man in the video, Trent de With, described that it was common to hook in such reptiles while fishing, reports DailyMail. “Here we were just trolling along with a classic 200 and this fella decides he wants to have a crack at it. Managed to get the lure back! Although it doesn’t track as straight as it used to,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on October 15, the clip has garnered over 4,600 reactions and numerous comments from netizens. People dropped several comments expressing their shock regarding the video. Many also were surprised with the fact that the fishing rod didn’t break after the incident. Others simply dropped the surprised face emoji in the comments.

“Let’s go fishing. They said. It’ll be fun they said,” wrote a Facebook user. “Good test for the rod and reel combo,” commented another. “I would’ve screamed my lungs out,” said a third.

“Okay that’s it. I’m never going fishing,” wrote a fourth.

What would you do in this situation?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Oct 21, 2020 01:16 IST
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Oct 20, 2020 23:46 IST
DRDO tweaks manual for ‘self-reliance’ push
Oct 21, 2020 00:39 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Festival season, small gatherings aid spread of Covid-19, warn experts
Oct 21, 2020 02:03 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 21, 2020 01:46 IST
Prime suspect in murder of 8-year-old dies by suicide within hours of recovery of boy’s body
Oct 21, 2020 01:39 IST
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Oct 21, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.