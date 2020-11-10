Video captures mama tiger with 4 cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve at night. Watch

Catching a glimpse of a tiger in a forest is a moment many look forward to. This video, however, captures a tigress walking with her cubs at night. The rare sighting has captured netizens’ attention and may wow you too.

The video, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, was filmed at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh. The clip starts with a shot of the tigress. The mama is gradually joined by the little cubs. After a few moments, the tigress guides the four cubs away from the spot carefully.

“Brilliant and beautiful capture of tigress with cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by Field Director. A worth watch,” informs the caption alongside the video.

Check out the family of five caught on cam:

Posted on November 9, the clip has garnered over 6,000 views along with more than 500 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gasping at the unusual sighting and dropped various comments. While some were pleasantly surprised at the four little cubs, others pointed out how intelligently the mother tiger guided her babies away from the spot.

What do you think of this rare video?