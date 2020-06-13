Video describes phulka as beard that puffs. People turn sarcastic, tweet ‘water is wet’

A tutorial video of how to make roti has rubbed desi tweeple the wrong way. Though the preparation process shown in the clip is on point, it’s the caption used in the post which has now sparked all sorts of reactions – and they’re not the happy kind.

Shared on an Instagram profile named Food Insider, the 46-second-long video shows how roti is prepared by kneading atta. The caption shared with the video is what created the chatter as it reads, “This Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked.”

Twitter couldn’t keep calm about this obvious description and showed the same through their comments. From sarcastic to humorous, people shared various reactions in the post’s comments section.

Here is what one Twitter user shared as a reply to the video:

Another individual found some discrepancy in the information provided in the video about atta. “Also slightly incorrect explanation. Atta is specifically ground in a way that damages some amount of starch and protein, which makes it unsuitable for baking bread but specifically perfect for roti/paratha, so that we get both non-chewiness plus just enough gluten to puff up,” they wrote.

“There is another flat bread called “Puri” that puffs up when floated, but only in oil,” joked another. “Will I get my money back, if it doesn’t puff up??” questioned a Twitter user. “Flat bread puffs up. Water is wet. Salt is salty,” sarcastically wrote another.

Here’s how others showed their reactions:

