Sections
Home / It's Viral / Video describes phulka as beard that puffs. People turn sarcastic, tweet ‘water is wet’

Video describes phulka as beard that puffs. People turn sarcastic, tweet ‘water is wet’

Shared on an Instagram profile named Food Insider, the 46-second-long video is a roti making tutorial.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows how to make roti. (Twitter/@InsiderFood)

A tutorial video of how to make roti has rubbed desi tweeple the wrong way. Though the preparation process shown in the clip is on point, it’s the caption used in the post which has now sparked all sorts of reactions – and they’re not the happy kind.

Shared on an Instagram profile named Food Insider, the 46-second-long video shows how roti is prepared by kneading atta. The caption shared with the video is what created the chatter as it reads, “This Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked.”

Twitter couldn’t keep calm about this obvious description and showed the same through their comments. From sarcastic to humorous, people shared various reactions in the post’s comments section.

Here is what one Twitter user shared as a reply to the video:



Another individual found some discrepancy in the information provided in the video about atta. “Also slightly incorrect explanation. Atta is specifically ground in a way that damages some amount of starch and protein, which makes it unsuitable for baking bread but specifically perfect for roti/paratha, so that we get both non-chewiness plus just enough gluten to puff up,” they wrote.

“There is another flat bread called “Puri” that puffs up when floated, but only in oil,” joked another. “Will I get my money back, if it doesn’t puff up??” questioned a Twitter user. “Flat bread puffs up. Water is wet. Salt is salty,” sarcastically wrote another.

Here’s how others showed their reactions:

What are your thoughts?

Also Read | This ‘whole wheat balloon bread’ recipe irks people. ‘Just call it roti,’ say netizens

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Use social media for dissemination of govt policies: Jai Ram to party functionaries
Jun 13, 2020 18:39 IST
Sunny Singh: I see this as a time to focus on self-growth
Jun 13, 2020 18:38 IST
16 trade bodies in Darjeeling call for a week’s shutdown to fight Covid-19
Jun 13, 2020 18:38 IST
Noted Uttarakhand folk singer Heera Singh Rana passes away in Delhi
Jun 13, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.