Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Video of 10 grapes sliced together using a super sharp knife makes for an amazing watch

Video of 10 grapes sliced together using a super sharp knife makes for an amazing watch

“I’m not sure why, but this made me feel so good,” wrote a Redditor while commenting on the video.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 20:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has now prompted people to share various comments. (Reddit/@Forty__Ounce)

Many of us are guilty of spending hours watching those random videos which are oddly satisfying. From ice swirling in a cup of coffee to machine cutting a stack of coloured paper, the options are varied. Also, most of us have our own go-to type on social media that we can watch for hours.That’s probably why so many are drawn to this video of an individual using a super sharp knife to cut 10 grapes together.

“10 grapes being cut with a Kochi 270mm gyuto. Sharpened by me,’ reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit. Nearly one minute long, the video is a treat to watch. Check out yourself:

10 grapes being cut with a Kochi 270mm gyuto. Sharpened by me. from r/oddlysatisfying

Isn’t that mesmerising? Well, if you nodded in agreement, then you’re not the only one. Many commented on how much they loved the clip. A few reacted to the sharpness of the knife. Expectedly, some took the hilarious route while commenting.

“That might be too sharp. Like cutting the fabric of time and space sharp,” joked a Redditor. To which, another replied,“That’s ridiculous, someone said the same thing when this is posted a week from now and nothing happ... ohhhhhh.”



“That looks mighty sharp,” commented another. “This video is satisfying,” expressed a third.

Another individual wrote, “I’m not sure why, but this made me feel so good.”

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Oct 03, 2020 21:20 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
Oct 03, 2020 20:57 IST
DC vs KKR live: Stoinis gone, Iyer continues to hit KKR
Oct 03, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

Tiger Shroff’s debut single Unbelievable makes it to Billboard global chart
Oct 03, 2020 21:18 IST
Sexual, gender minorities much likelier to be crime victims
Oct 03, 2020 21:17 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Oct 03, 2020 21:20 IST
Tsitsipas through to fourth round after injured Bedene retires
Oct 03, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.