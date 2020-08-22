Sections
Video of a guinea pig zooming around its cage is making netizens swoon. Have you seen it yet?

The clip shows the adorable guinea pig excitedly zooming around the cage.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:29 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a guinea pig. (Reddit/@Hopie_J)

Videos of dogs zooming around are not uncommon on the Internet. They are actually quite readily available and usually make for a great forward to a loved one. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a clip you must share with your friends and family to make their day just a little bit brighter. The animal running around and playing excitedly in the recording may not be a pooch but worry not, it is equally as cute.

Posted on Reddit on August 20, this video is 20 seconds long. “I see a lot of dogs here, so here’s some guinea pig zoomies instead! She gets excited whenever I clean their cage,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video shows the living area the guinea pig resides in. The floor is carpeted with plastic structures, of sorts, kept inside the makeshift enclosure. Throughout the clip the little one zoomies around the entire area adorably.

Check out the clip that is making netizens swoon here:



I see a lot of dogs here, so heres some guinea pig zoomies instead! She gets excited whenever I clean their cage:) from r/Zoomies

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’, this post has accumulated over 14,200 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I love guinea pig zoomies! That was my first one ever. Thanks”. Another individual wrote, “What a happy gal! Piggie zoomies are the best”.

“Love piggie zoomies! They don’t get enough love here!” read one comment under the post. A Reddit user proclaimed, “Zoomies are zoomies across all walks of life,” and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | This ferret may zoomie right into your heart. Watch

