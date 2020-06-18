Video of a herd of bison rushing through a road is scarily fascinating. Watch

Sections
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:10 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a herd of bison on a street. (Screengrab)

The Internet is a treasure trove of various kinds of videos. There are some clips that scare us and some which capture our fascination. However, once in a while we also come across those videos that have the capability of evoking both the reactions in us – to be precise these are the videos which are scarily fascinating. Just like the clip of a Bison stampede which is hair-raising and amazing in equal parts.

Though old, the video again came into the limelight after recently being shared on Twitter. “Meanwhile in the Yellowstone National Park,” Twitter user Ken Rutkowski wrote while sharing the video.

What does the clip exactly show? Watch for yourself but we would advise you to turn your volume up: 

Since being shared just two days ago, the video has already gone all kinds of viral. Till now it has gathered over 2.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to one lakh likes and about 24,000 retweets.



There were many who used GIFs to express their reactions:

“The best thing I have seen in weeks,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s amazing, scary, and beautiful. Pure nature,” wrote another. “One thing you guys noticed, how calm they are. They are in a herd but have not disturbed the vehicles around them. They are much more civilized than humans,” tweeted a third and there were many who expressed the same notion.

What do you think of the video?

