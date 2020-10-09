Video of a man casting a net perfectly in water leaves people in awe
This clip has accumulated over 2.9 million views on Reddit.
In today’s edition of random videos that you may want to watch in loop, here’s a clip of a man casting a net in water. It’s the way the net perfectly unfolds after being thrown which has left people mesmerised.
“Casting a perfect net,” says the caption and the video shows exactly that. Shared on Reddit, the clip shows the man standing in front of a water body while holding the net. Within moments he throws it in a circular motion and the result is incredible.
The clip is so fascinating to watch that since being shared, it has gathered nearly three million views – and counting.
Take a look at the video.
Casting a perfect net from r/gifs
The clip has also amassed tons of well-deserved comments from people. A user of Reddit wrote, “It ended too soon.” Another individual wrote, “Being a person that owns a casting net, and has tried/failed hundreds of times, I completely respect this man.”
“You gotta be pretty strong and skilled to do that,” shared a Redditor. “Not really strong but it does take skill to throw it that perfectly especially given the size of the cast net. I use them to catch bait fish and never does it go this well usually more of an oval at best,” said another. “The perfect cast,” expressed a third.
What do you think of the video?