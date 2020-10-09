Sections
Video of a man casting a net perfectly in water leaves people in awe

This clip has accumulated over 2.9 million views on Reddit.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 08:48 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a man casting a net. (Reddit/@vosszaa)

In today’s edition of random videos that you may want to watch in loop, here’s a clip of a man casting a net in water. It’s the way the net perfectly unfolds after being thrown which has left people mesmerised.

“Casting a perfect net,” says the caption and the video shows exactly that. Shared on Reddit, the clip shows the man standing in front of a water body while holding the net. Within moments he throws it in a circular motion and the result is incredible.

The clip is so fascinating to watch that since being shared, it has gathered nearly three million views – and counting.

Take a look at the video.



Casting a perfect net from r/gifs

The clip has also amassed tons of well-deserved comments from people. A user of Reddit wrote, “It ended too soon.” Another individual wrote, “Being a person that owns a casting net, and has tried/failed hundreds of times, I completely respect this man.”

“You gotta be pretty strong and skilled to do that,” shared a Redditor. “Not really strong but it does take skill to throw it that perfectly especially given the size of the cast net. I use them to catch bait fish and never does it go this well usually more of an oval at best,” said another. “The perfect cast,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

