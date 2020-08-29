Video of a porcupine getting a massage may make you wish you were him. Watch

Sections
The clip shows Rico, a Brazilian porcupine, at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:05 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Rico, the Brazilian porcupine. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)

Have you ever seen a porcupine get a nose massage? If yes, then lucky you. But if the answer to that question is no, then worry not. Let this relaxing video of Rico, the Brazilian porcupine at the Cincinnati Zoo, be the first of that sort for you. But be aware, watching the clip may evoke enormous amounts of envy and may make you wish that you were in Rico’s place instead.

This video was shared from Cincinnati Zoo’s official Instagram account on August 24. “Dream job! Rico has a close relationship with his care team. Here he gets a nose massage from them, making this the ultimate boop moment!” read the caption of the post. The text further conveyed some exciting facts about Brazilian porcupines. “The Brazilian porcupine is an expert climber. Large curved claws, bare soles and a prehensile tail help the large rodent grip branches as it moves through the trees. The muscular tail is nearly as long as the body and essentially acts as a fifth limb,” it stated.

The recording shows a human finger lightly rubbing Rico’s nose as the porcupine sits calmly, probably enjoying the treatment. This gentle caressing goes on until the very end of the video.

Check out this clip which may inspire a strange sense of serenity within you:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has captured netizens’ hearts, and rightly so. The post currently has over 94,500 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “I can’t stop watching it. It’s my dream”. Another individual wrote, “New career goals. Professional nose booper”.

“So beautiful!” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this share?

