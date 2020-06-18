Sections
Home / It's Viral / Video of bathing elephants will make you want to take a dip in the water

Video of bathing elephants will make you want to take a dip in the water

“Treat to our eyes.... so happy,” wrote a Twitter user on the video.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:04 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the elephants in a pool of water. (Screengrab)

To get respite from the soaring temperatures, often the easy way out is to take a shower. However, humans are not the only ones who love taking a long bath. Wild animals also love to splish-splash and nothing captures that better than this video of two elephants in a pool.

Shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey IFS on Twitter, the video is simple yet chances are it will make you want to take a dip in the cool water.

“It’s sheer fun, happiness, and enjoyment. Elephants love pool bath and mud splashing in summers,” Pandey tweeted.

In the 10-second-long video, two gentle giants are seen in the pool. One of them splashes water with its trunk and it won’t be wrong to imagine that the animal is absolutely enjoying it.



With over 4,800 views and close to 600 likes, the video is a sheer delight to watch. While replying to the post IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote that the clip is “Eleven seconds of sheer bliss.” Another Twitter user, while expressing the same notion, tweeted, “Treat to our eyes.... so happy.”

It’s, however, not the first time that the bathing video of an elephant has won people over. A few days ago, another video of a baby elephant evoked all sorts of happy feelings in people. The video shared on Twitter shows how a lovely tiny elephant climbs down the stairs of a waterbody to have a bath. There is a chance that this video will splash a smile across your face.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ex-president of Kazakhstan infected with coronavirus
Jun 18, 2020 13:59 IST
Two succumb to Covid-19 in Jammu, UT’s death toll climbs to 66
Jun 18, 2020 14:01 IST
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
Jun 18, 2020 13:58 IST
Bhopal: Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 years
Jun 18, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.