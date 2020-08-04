Video of Billie the elephant taking a dip in the pond is too cute to handle

Billie the elephant recently took a dip in one of Q Habitat’s ponds (Twitter/@ElephantsTN)

If you’re searching for content which can make your lips curl up into a smile, then we present you with a video of Billie the elephant. The video is simple, yet chances are it’ll leave you grinning for long.

Shared on The Elephant Sanctuary’s official Twitter profile, the video is 31 seconds of pure joy. “Billie recently took a dip in one of Q Habitat’s ponds. She splashed around while occasionally stopping for a snack at the pond’s edge!” read the caption. The clip shows how.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has already gathered more than 13,200 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 1,200 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing over the video and it’s clear from the comments they shared.

“Love Billie!” wrote a Twitter user and there were others who expressed the same notion. One Twitter user shared multiple heart emojis to express their reaction.

“Happy ear flaps!” expressed another. “That’s pretty cute Billie,” exclaimed a third. “It is lovely,” commented fourth.

What do you think of the video?