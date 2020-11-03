Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Video of boy doing backflip inside moving train may surprise you. Watch

Video of boy doing backflip inside moving train may surprise you. Watch

The clip shows Arif attempting a backflip inside a moving train successfully.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:20 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Arif doing a backflip. (Instagram/@arif_flipper_)

Some videos available on the Internet are enough to make one say ‘wow’ repeatedly. And this video of a boy acing a backflip inside a train perfectly fits that category of content. Shared on Instagram, the video has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The video, performed by Instagram user Arif, was shared from his personal profile. The clip shows Arif attempting a backflip inside a moving train successfully.

Check out the talented clip:

Posted on November 1, the clip has garnered over 22,900 likes and many appreciative comments from netizens. People were surprised at the boy’s talent and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the video.

“Amazing talent!” wrote an Instagram user. “Doing a backflip in a moving train is literally very difficult coz of inertia. But he is wow!” commented another. “Speechless,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:45 IST
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
Nov 03, 2020 20:49 IST
SRH vs MI Live Score: Pollard, Ishan look to fire boundaries in death overs
Nov 03, 2020 20:50 IST
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Nov 03, 2020 20:49 IST
Deepika, Sara, Kangana: Take Karwa Chauth outfit inspiration these divas
Nov 03, 2020 20:49 IST
Bihar polls: Voters shy away; Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar witness lowest polling
Nov 03, 2020 20:41 IST
Niti Taylor talks about her first Karwa Chauth after marriage
Nov 03, 2020 20:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.