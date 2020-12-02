Meet Bini the bunny who just loves his arcade machine. Watch

The Internet may be filled with videos of animals acing new tricks and tasks, but this video featuring Bini the bunny deserves a special mention. A Guinness World Records title holder, this bunny is a cool Internet sensation. After watching Bini’s talents you may find it hard to hold back your awws. At the same time you may end up being amazed too.

The clip shared on Bini’s personal Instagram profile shows him in front of a tiny arcade machine. The machine which is usually filled with toys and other gifts is filled with carrots, cauliflowers and other veggies instead. As the video starts, Bini goes on to operate the tiny handles of the machine and take out pieces of veggies one by one. In the end, the bunny even manages to grab a carrot and eat it.

“When your rabbit is addicted to arcade machines,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the amazing clip:

Shared on November 28, the clip has garnered over 53,700 views along with over 7,500 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the talented rabbit and dropped heart emojis for the video. While many asked from where did they get the arcade machine, others simply appreciated Bini’s smartness as well as cuteness.

“Aww! Pure genius,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the coolest idea ever. Where did you get this machine from?” asked another. “Bini is soo clever! I was rooting for him to get the carrot,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute bunny and his amazing talent?