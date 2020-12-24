Sections
Video of cat and dog ‘cuddle buddies’ may make you crave for a hug too

The sweetness of the video has left people smiling.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:17 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cuddle buddies. (Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)

If you are looking for a cute video that will leave you smiling, then here’s a clip showcasing Internet’s two favourite animals, cats and dogs. This video shows a cute cuddle session between a huge dog and a tiny kitten. There is a possibility that after seeing the video you may crave for some warm hugs too.

The video is shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Pretty darn good cuddle buddies.” Take a look at the clip:

Pretty darn good cuddle buddies from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Since being shared the video has gathered over 30,000 upvotes. People couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness up the clip.

“My heart, how sweet,” wrote a Redditor. “You mean pretty ‘barn’ good,” joked another indicating that the place where the animals are sitting looks like a barn. There were others too who expressed the same witty comment. “You can tell by the precious dog’s eyes he’s a good one, ” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

