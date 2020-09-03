Video of cat standing on its own tail ends in a hilarious way. Seen it yet?

Cat parents will agree that the pet felines often showcase extremely derpy behaviour. Thanks to the Internet, some of those antics are captured and shared online for others to enjoy. This video of a cat’s encounter with its own tail perfect fits the bill. It shows a cat being derpy and expectedly, it makes for a hilarious watch.

Posted on Reddit, the clip is a little over ten seconds long. However, chances are you’ll end up spending more time watching it on loop as it is absolutely entertaining.

“Cat standing on his own tail,” shared with this caption, the video is a giggle inducer.

Since being shared, the video has already gathered more than 80,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. People have shared tons of reactions and some of them may leave you laughing out loud.

“Wait... what… what is happening to my butt? Where’s my tail? Why can’t I see—Aiyee!” wrote a Redditor trying to guess the cat’s perspective. “I just got a fright at the loudness of my own laughter in a quiet house and then it got funnier! Thanks for the joy,” expressed another and we can certainly imagine that situation.

“Really. This was so goooodd. I had a good laugh for the day. Thanks OP,” commented a third. “Truly derpy,” said a fourth and many agreed.

What do you think of the video?

