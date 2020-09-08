Sections
Video of cats fighting on a rooftop reminds people of Mufasa-Scar scene from The Lion King, gets over 5 million views

A video of a fight between two cats, thankfully without the deadly end result, has reminded people about a scene from the film The Lion King.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:09 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two cats engaged in battle. (Twitter@Morgainsa)

How many of you remember the scene from the animated movie The Lion King where Scar kills Mufasa? In case you’re scratching your head trying to place the exact scene, let’s refresh your memory.

In this beloved Disney classic, the antagonist Scar lures Simba, King Mufasa’s son and heir, into a dangerous wildebeest stampede. The King reaches the place in an attempt to save his son and manages to do so, but Scar, quite cunningly, throws him into the stampede. The scene shows Scar standing on top of a hill and Mufasa hanging from the cliff. Now, a video of a fight between two cats, thankfully without the deadly end result, has reminded people about the scene from the film. There’s a possibility that after seeing the clip, you’ll think that too.

Shared by a Twitter user with the caption “Long live the king,” a reference from the film, the clip was tweeted on September 6.

Take a look at the clip to see if it reminds you of the Lion King too:



Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 6.1 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received close to 3.7 lakh likes and more than 1.3 lakh retweets.

“I received this over a WhatsApp group. Credit to whoever made this edit,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an edited version of the video. Guess what the edit is about:

Here’s what others tweeted who were instantly reminded of the film after seeing the video:

What do you think of the video?

