Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Video of driverless Premier Padmini car in Tamil Nadu leaves people baffled

Video of driverless Premier Padmini car in Tamil Nadu leaves people baffled

“Tesla from the inside,” jokingly wrote a Facebook user on the video.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:37 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the driverless car. (Facebook/@Tagore Cherry)

Thanks to technology, driverless cars are a reality today. Still, a video showcasing a car apparently being driven without a driver has left people baffled. Interestingly, the car shown in the clip is not some hi-technology self-driven car but a Premier Padmini car or colloquially called Fiat which was launched around 1960s and was in production till 2000s.

The video was shared on Facebook profile named Tagore Cherry. The clip shows a man sitting on the passenger’s side of the car wearing a mask. The car smoothly cruises through the traffic without anyone in the driver’s seat.

Take a look at the clip:



Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered tons of reactions and more than three lakh views. While some expressed their surprise, others tried explaining how the man was driving the car. There were a few who took the route of hilarity while replying.



“Controls might be similar to that of driving school vehicles which have pedals on co-driver’s side also,” wrote a Facebook user offering an explanation. “Saw this legend near Katpadi railway station, really amazed by this fiatian,” explained another.

“Tesla from the inside,” joked a third. Using a similar humorous tone, another individual wrote, “His driver must be an invisible man.”

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Canada accuses China of ‘coercive diplomacy’
Oct 14, 2020 15:14 IST
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
Oct 14, 2020 13:53 IST
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
Oct 14, 2020 14:38 IST
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
Oct 14, 2020 15:15 IST

latest news

Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Oct 14, 2020 15:32 IST
Video of driverless Premier Padmini car in Tamil Nadu leaves people baffled
Oct 14, 2020 15:37 IST
Anita Hassanandani shares pics from babymoon. See here
Oct 14, 2020 15:28 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sharad Yadav’s daughter joins Congress
Oct 14, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.