Video of elephant family chilling by the road is wowing netizens. Watch

Captured from inside a car, the video shows three elephants standing on the side of a road, munching on some leaves.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:07 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The elephants were spotted at the Mudumalai National Park, situated on the North-West side of Nilgiri hills. (Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

The Internet has a steady and regular supply of clips featuring elephants of all ages and sizes, but their grandeur never fail to amaze netizens. The majestic creatures, also called the gentle giants, are one of the animals that are bound to win your heart. One such clip of the creatures was recently shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. She spotted the elephants while returning from work at the Mudumalai National Park, situated on the North-West side of Nilgiri hills.

Captured from inside a car, the video shows three elephants standing on the side of a road, munching on some leaves. As the clip goes on, the vehicle inches closer and we get a clearer look of the animals.

“Met these gentle giants while returning from work. Totally awestruck,” reads the caption

Have a look at the gentle giant family:



Posted on July 4, the clip has garnered over 30,000 views. While some were awestruck at such a close encounter with the jumbos, others couldn’t stop praising the beautiful sighting.

“Such a cute family!” writes a Twitter user. “Wow, have never seen elephants from so close,” comments another. “You are so lucky. This is an excellent capture,” writes a third.

What do you think of this beautiful sighting?

