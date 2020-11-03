Video of fluffy hamster finding its way in a maze leaves netizens gushing

Apart from being super cute, videos of hamsters running on wheels or finding their way out of a complicated maze can fill one’s heart with happiness. One such adorable video of a hamster named Masya has left netizens gushing. Chances are you may also find it hard to hold back your awws.

Shared from the hamster’s Instagram profile, the clip shows Masya being dropped on the starting point of the maze. As the video goes on, the fluffy one scurries along the maze, sometimes going through tunnels and sometimes acing a hurdle made of pencils.

Take a look at the video and check out the adorable ending:

Posted on November 2, the clip has garnered over 12,300 views along with many comments from netizens. People were delighted to see the adventurous hamster scurrying along the maze. Many dropped heart emojis to shower their love for the video.

“The kind of content Instagram needs,” wrote an individual. “Can we talk about how he moved in the pencil maze,” commented another. “Look at him when he drops into the ball pit,” said a third.

“This is so cute and satisfying,” gushed a fourth.

What do you think of this amazing maze?