Video of golden lion tamarin monkey siblings is too cute to handle

To make your Tuesday a brighter, we present you with a video which is cute and makes for a wonderful watch. Shared on Akron Zoo’s official Facebook page, the video captures the antics of two absolutely adorable lion tamarin monkey siblings.

“Most people try to avoid eating snacks while on the scale, but not our golden lion tamarins! Mico and Coco are brother and sister and the two monkeys enjoy training sessions in their behind-the-scenes bedroom with their care team. Of course, it does include tasty snacks as positive reinforcement!” reads the post caption. It also mentions that one of the keepers of the zoo named Brenna captured this incredibly sweet clip.

The video opens with one of the keepers asking a monkey to get on the scale and also handing out a treat. The clip also shows the orange-golden furred sibling duo sitting on a branch enjoying snacks. What makes the video even more delightful is how the keeper keeps saying “good boy” and “good girl” to the animals. Chances are you’ll see this almost one-minute-long clip with a big smile on your face. Yes, it’s that adorable!

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has amassed more than 4,500 views and close to 300 reactions.

“These guys are the great,” wrote a Facebook user. “Do you read my mind? You always post my favorite animals!,” expressed another. To which the zoo replied, “That’s our goal.”

What do you think of the video?

