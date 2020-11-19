Video of how woman wakes up her hearing-impaired dog is giving people the feels

The image shows the doggo waking up in an adorable way. (Reddit/@u/NewCarthagea)

A wholesome video of a pet parent and their doggo is bringing joy to many on Reddit. The clip shows how a woman wakes up her hearing impaired doggo. The doggo’s reaction to being woken up like this is what makes it a wholesome watch.

The 12-second-long clip has been posted by Reddit user NewCarthagea. In the video, the doggo can be seen sleeping soundly on a couch. Its pet parent then puts her hand right in front of the sleeping doggo’s nose. The pooch immediately opens its eyes and wags it tail. It seems happy with the scratches it receives.

Posted some nine hours ago, the clip has collected over 65,000 upvotes and lots of comments.

“’I was napping but this... THIS is better’,” posted an individual imagining the dog’s perspective. “Made me feel real good seeing how sweet and simple it is for this little guy to wake up happy,” wrote another.

“Omg I love this so much. When my Mocha was getting older and losing her hearing, I would put my hand by Mocha’s nose. Sometimes Mocha kept her eyes closed while wiggling her nose and tail. Then Mocha opened her eyes. These memories bring me so much joy,” commented a third sharing their own experience. “Oh my god this made me so happy,” reacted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?