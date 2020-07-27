Sections
Video of hungry alligator’s feeding frenzy may leave you shocked

One big gulp isn’t enough for Predator and he makes this amply clear.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 16:06 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Predator, the alligator, eating some food. (Instagram/@gatorland_orlando)

“My heart just dropped,” that’s of the many comments shared on this video shared by Gatorland, Orlando. It shows an alligator being fed and chances are that you’ll have a similar reaction while watching this video.

Shared on July 25, the video shows a trainer feeding Predator, the alligator, some food. The clip opens to show the gator swimming out of the water towards the trainer when he notices the food. However, one big gulp isn’t enough, and Predator makes this amply clear. He is seen chasing after the trainer forcing him to throw more food his way.

“Predator wants all the good food,” says the caption as is apparent from the video. Take a look:



Since being shared the video has collected nearly 38,000 views and lots of comments.



“Whoa Predator inhales breakfast,” writes an Instagram user. “He’s beautiful. Obvious he enjoys his food,” shares another. “Predator is amazing, but if ran at like that I would let him whatever he wanted,” posts a third.

A few have posted about how scary and dangerous the situation seems.

“Just imagine what would have happened if this guy would have fallen down,” writes an individual. “That’s amazing but, anxiety watching this,” shares another.

Gatorland shares several videos of trainers interacting with the alligators and crocodiles at the wildlife park. Last month they shared a video of Mike scratching a huge crocodile’s neck.

What do you think about this video?

