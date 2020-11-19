Sections
Video of kids playing basketball shows how teamwork makes the dream work

The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:55 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two kids playing. (Twitter/@Curtis_Allen20)

“If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself,” years ago founder of the Ford Motor Company, Henry Ford, said these words and they still stand true. It is often by working together that we achieve so much more. This video, shared on Twitter, perfectly showcases that notion.

Shared by Twitter user Curtis Allen, the video shows his two kids playing a game of basketball. The clip is aptly captioned, “Teamwork makes the dream work!” as it shows the kids doing just that.

Take a look:



Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 6.5 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received tons of responses from people.



“This assist was smooth, he didn’t even look back,” wrote a Twitter user. “If I saw my two sons doing this it would be tears of joy,” shared another. “I love watching them play, you guys have a couple little stars on your hands Basketball,” praised a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

