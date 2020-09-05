Video of man doing backflips goes viral, gets over 7 million views

When was the last time you saw a video that left you mesmerised and amazed, all at the same time? There is a possibility that this is the video which will evoke those feelings in you.

Shared on Instagram user Vikram Selvam’s profile, whose bio says he’s a gymnast, the video shows him doing backflips with utter ease. Shared with the word “Gymnastics” written in all caps, the video is an entertaining watch. That is probably why this clip has gathered over 7.4 million views - and the numbers are only increasing.

Since being shared, the post has also gathered more than 1.7 lakh likes and tons of comments from people. There were many who shared fire emojis to show their appreciation for the video. Some people also wrote “wow” to show their amazement.

“Amazing,” commented an Instagram user. “This is real talent,” said another. “Perfectionist,” wrote a third. “Simply outstanding,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?