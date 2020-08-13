Sections
Video of man hugging his brother will fill your heart with joy

Posted on the shared Instagram profile of two brothers, Zachary and Patrick, the video shows a beautiful example of brotherly love between the two.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 21:18 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Love to see you smile,” reads the cute caption shared with the video. (Instagram/@zachv_pat)

Adorable videos showcasing the love between siblings are not uncommon on the Internet. One such video has captured the hearts of netizens and chances are that it will leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling as well.

The clip starts with Zachary and Patrick standing with their arms stretched. What follows next is absolutely heartening and may melt your heart. "Love to see you smile," reads the cute caption shared with the video.

The clip starts with Zachary and Patrick standing with their arms stretched. What follows next is absolutely heartening and may melt your heart. “Love to see you smile,” reads the cute caption shared with the video.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted a few days ago, the wholesome clip has garnered over 10,000 likes. While some gushed over the adorable bond between the two brothers, others found the clip to be the perfect example of pure love.

“You guys shine a light so bright in my day. The love, laughter and smile you guys give are amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ok... seriously choked up here! Y’all are so sweet,” commented another. “The best brothers ever,” expressed a third.

“It’s so heartwarming to see how you care for each other,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this sweet video?

