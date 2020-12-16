Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Video of man picking golf ball from alligator’s tail may make you shudder. Watch

Video of man picking golf ball from alligator’s tail may make you shudder. Watch

A video included in the post shows Downes’ brother slowly approaching the alligator from behind as a golf ball can be spotted just beside the reptile’s tail.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:11 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man approaching the alligator. (Facebook/@Kyle Downes)

It is safe to say that alligators can easily scare one. This post shared by Facebook user Kyle Downes of an encounter with an alligator in Florida, is however, an exception.

“Free drop?” reads the caption shared by Downes. A video included in the post shows Downes’ brother slowly approaching the alligator from behind as a golf ball can be spotted just beside the reptile’s tail. The man carefully and quickly picks the ball up due to which the alligator hurriedly rushes back to the lake.

The incident, captured in the Coral Oaks golf course, Florida features the resident crocodile of the golf course named Charlie, reports NBC2.

Take a look at the share:



Shared on December 14, the post has garnered many reactions along with 21,000 views for the shocking video. While most expressed their horror at the incident, some found Downes’ action to be brave.

“Oh my God I can’t believe you did that,” wrote a Facebook user. “Seriously! What were you thinking?” commented another. “The golfer has quite a tail to tell,” said a third.

“Oh my gosh! That’s some courage. I think you should get a hole on 1 on that shot!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Away from home, soldiers on LoC battle rogue enemy, bitter cold
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Quarter of world may not have access to Covid-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Setback for MVA in shifting carshed out of Aarey Colony as HC stays Kanjurmarg shed work
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Saint Laurent’s chic safari for Spring 21 women’s collection
by Manish Mishra
Principal’s Desk: ‘Students are shaken by pandemic, affecting their overseas education’
by Anita Ahuja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.