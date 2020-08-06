Video of monkey napping prompts people to share funny stories

Most of you may have been in a situation where you dozed off only to suddenly wake up and realise that’s not a place where you want to fall asleep. This video of a monkey snoozing may remind you of that time in your life – it certainly did so for many Twitter users.

Shared on the micro-blogging site by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the video is about 14 seconds long. It shows a monkey sitting beneath a tree napping. Towards the end of the clip, the animal suddenly jolts awake as if remembering that this is not the place where he should sleep.

“RT if you have done this and can relate to this video. Watch full screen till the end,” Ramen wrote and shared the video. Chances are you’ll relate to the sleepy demeanour of the animal. Beware though, the video may leave you with a craving for a quick nap.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 4,600 views and tons of comments. It prompted people to share their stories involving unlikely places where they’ve taken a nap.

“I did this in 6th class in half yearly exam paper coz I played video game whole night,” wrote a Twitter user. “Happened with me once, in college during lecture but thankfully ma’am didn’t let the whole class know about it. She silently signalled my friend to wake me up and then smiled at me. I was like ‘did I really take a nap in class’, never happened earlier,” expressed another. “My school days study hours were like this,” recalled a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

There were several who simply shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reaction.

What do you think of the video?