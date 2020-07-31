Sections
Home / It's Viral / Video of playful 2-month-old colobus monkey is too cute to handle

Video of playful 2-month-old colobus monkey is too cute to handle

Shared on Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s official Facebook page, the video showcases a two months old monkey named Pheobe.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:23 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the baby monkey. (Facebook/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

Is the video cute? Yes! Is the video interesting? Yes! Is there a chance that the video will make you smile? A big yes! Wondering what we’re talking about? It’s a video which showcases the playful antics of a two-month-old colobus monkey and it’s winning people over.

Shared on Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s official Facebook page, the video showcases a two months old monkey named Pheobe. Throughout the clip, the little one keeps on jumping and roaming around its enclosure. At one point it even jumps on the shoulder of an adult monkey.

Shared with the caption “Pheobe the 2-month-old colobus monkey is a hand-full these days”, it won’t be wrong to say that this 26-second-long clip makes for a delightful watch.



Since being shared about 22 hours ago, the video has already gathered over 73,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also collected more than 4,500 reactions and tons of comments. People were more than delighted to watch the video and they expressed the same in the comments section of the post.



“Such a cutie,” wrote a Facebook user. There were many who expressed the same notion and we can see why they think like that. Truth be told, the little monkey is absolutely adorable.

“So cute. Wants mom’s attention I think. Just like children do,” expressed another. “Naughty child, but absolutely sweet,” said a third. “Hilarious,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Gudiya the baby rhino starts grazing, video is all kinds of adorable

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Joe Denly ruled out of Ireland ODI series due to back spasms
Jul 31, 2020 20:08 IST
Punjab govt allows provisional admission of open school students in Class 11
Jul 31, 2020 20:07 IST
SPPU opts for web proctored entrance exams
Jul 31, 2020 20:05 IST
Face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighbourhood amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 31, 2020 20:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.