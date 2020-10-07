Video of saree-clad musician playing metal song Sea of Lies on bass guitar is as awesome as it sounds

The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions. (YouTube/@Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar)

A video of a saree-clad musician playing cover of the song Sea of Lies by American progressive metal band Symphony X on bass guitar has now left people in awe.

The video grabbed people’s attention after being posted on Twitter on October 4. “After Mohini Dey, this is another jaw dropping Bengali lady bassist. Sea of lies by Symphony X. Bass Cover by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar,” reads the post’s caption.

A longer version of the clip was also shared on the musician’s personal YouTube channel last month.

Take a look at the video which has left many amazed. Chances are after seeing the clip you’ll be that too:

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 95,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed nearly 4,000 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing over her playing metal music while wearing a saree. They expressed the same while commenting too.

“That sari just took it to another level. Seeing a lot of sari clad women killing it. I seriously need get one for myself and post a video,” wrote a Twitter user. “The sari totally took it to the next level!” commented another expression the same notion.

This person simply wrote “Oh my God” and shared this GIF:

“Just loved the attitude with which she is playing!” expressed a Twitter user. Here’s what others shared:

Take a look at the longer version of the awesome cover here:

What are your thoughts on this cover of Sea of Lies?

Also Read | Saree-clad hoop dancer’s cool moves to Genda Phool from Delhi 6 win people over. Watch