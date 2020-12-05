Sections
Video of sheep inside a hotel in UK leaves people in splits. Watch

The hotel, where the incident took place, shared the video of the sheep on Facebook.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 09:24 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the sheep in question. (Facebook/@Premier Inn)

In today’s edition of videos that may make you want to say ‘Wait! What?’, here’s a clip of a sheep. The absolutely hilarious clip captures a sheep wandering inside a floor of Premier Inn’s Holyhead hotel, in Holyhead, north Wales, UK.

The hotel took to Facebook to share the video of the sheep.

“SPOTTED: One very sheepish looking guest!. Help us caption this and we’ll let you know the baaaaaaahst one - you herd it here first,” they punnily wrote.

The clip shows the animal standing, much like a hotel guest waiting patiently for the lift. And, don’t miss the end where the animal looks directly at the camera, as if annoyed by all the attention.



Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. There were some who wrote about how the video made them laugh out loud, while others tried to find a suitable caption for the clip.

“’Our guests come in all sheeps and sizes, our prices won’t pull the wool over your eyes... And you won’t BAAAAHLIEVE how comfy the pillows are,” joked a Facebook user. “You won’t need to count sheep to get to sleep in our hotels. Ewe will fall right to sleep in our comfy beds and wake up feeling bah-mazing,” shared another. “What do ewe mean I can’t stay for Christmas? Baaaaa humbug!” shared a third.

Some simply shared laughing out loud emojis.

The sheep was later ushered back outside by the hotel staff, reports Daily Mail. They even named the animal Sidney.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Leopard casually strolls through lodge as people look on. Watch

