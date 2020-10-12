Sections
Video of soliders teaching kid in Ladakh how to salute correctly is making people smile

‘Soldier in making’, say people after watching the video.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 01:38 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan times New Delhi

The image shows Namgyal saluting the soldiers. (Twitter@ITBP_official)

If you’re searching for a feel-good video, then you shouldn’t miss this clip of a little boy saluting the Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) troops in Ladakh. What makes the video an interesting watch is how quickly the kid learns the correct way of saluting, after a solider teaches him how to do so. Chances are the clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

The clip shared on the official Twitter profile of ITBP shows the kid named Namgyal standing beside a road in Chushul, Ladakh as the troops pass by.

Taken by an ITBP officer, the video shows the boy saluting the soldiers. Following which one army man teaches him the correct way and he promptly carries out the gesture without a flaw

“Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning,” reads the caption alongside the video.



Take a look at the clip:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 8,000 views. People couldn’t stop appreciating the little boy’s enthusiastic salute and dropped fire emojis to express their liking for the video. Many also lauded the army personnel for teaching the boy the right way to do a salute. 

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

