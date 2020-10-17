Sections
Video proves that everyone should beware of this doggo’s cuteness. Watch

This funny recording was shared on Magnus’, the therapy dog, very own Instagram account.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:24 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog named Magnus. (Instagram/@magnusthetherapydog)

Are you looking for some extra giggles? Do you need a little lift-me-up this Saturday night? Well, if so, then look no further. This video of a doggo named Magnus may do the trick for you. This clip has everything anyone could probably ask for - action, suspense, an unexpected ending, and a whole lot of cuteness. Watching the recording may leave you giggling and ‘awwing’, all at once.

This video was shared on Magnus’, the therapy dog, very own Instagram account. “Look what I found! Scary!!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a ‘robber breaking into a house’. The camera pans to a sign that reads, “Beware of dog”. Suddenly, the door of the household opens to reveal the dog, the one everyone was advised to be wary of. It is none other than Magnus. Truly, Magnus’ cuteness is something everyone should watch out for.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 2.3 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person joked, “Oh that’s scary.... Someone call paw patrol”.

Another individual wrote, “Awww”. “What a distinguished gentleman,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody proclaimed, “Omg it’s sooo scary,” but ended the comment with a laughing face emoji.

What are your thoughts on this post?

