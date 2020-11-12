Video shows how doggo ‘feels’ after being fed twice by accident. Foodies may relate

If the only thing you love more than breakfast is a second breakfast, then this dog video may seem highly relatable to you. Posted on a golden retriever named Ranger’s very own Instagram account, this recording is bound to make you giggle and say, “Me too,” if you’re someone who loves food.

“Welp. Dinner for two,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The video starts with a hooman raising Ranger’s paws in the air. Bass-heavy music plays in the background as the colour of the recording changes from red to blue to purple to grey, repeatedly.

“When dad already fed you but mom didn’t know so she fed you again,” reads the text on the screen. Now, doesn’t that sound like the best-case scenario? Double the food, double the fun.

Check out Ranger’s ‘happy dance’ over this fortunate occurrence here:

Did that recording make you chuckle uncontrollably? Are you now thinking of forwarding it to a friend given its high relatability quotient? If so, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this clip has received a whole lot of love. It currently has nearly 23,000 likes and many appreciative comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Ranger, the doggo. One person said, “Gold”.

Another individual wrote, “OMG, I know right”. “Love it!” read one comment under the share.

Somebody else proclaimed, “It’s time to dance to work it off”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

