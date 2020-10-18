Sections
Video shows making of dog embroidery. Guess how long took to create

This video has been shared on the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:03 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog embroidery. (Reddit/@Florally)

Often one comes across videos that maybe awe-inducing to watch but simultaneously leave one feeling a strange sense of calm. Case in point is this clip which shows the work of an embroiderer. Not only is the piece intricately made, requiring over 45 hours of work, but the beautiful creation made up of over 43 colours and countless stitches depicts something rather beloved. It is a dog.

Posted on Reddit on October 15, this recording is just a little over 45 seconds long. “45+ hours, 43 colors, and countless stitches later, this dog embroidery is complete!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip is set to soothing music and shows the swift movements of the thread passing through a piece of cloth. As the video progresses, different parts of the doggo design come to life with various coloured threads. The result is gasp-worthy. But don’t just take our word for it. Check out the fantastic recording for yourself:

45+ hours, 43 colors, and countless stitches later, this dog embroidery is complete! from r/oddlysatisfying



Since being shared on the aptly titled subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, this post has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. The share has amassed over 71,800 upvotes and almost 500 comments.



Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Anyone else see the dog pic at the end and think that was the finished product? I was about to be blown away. (I mean, I’m still impressed but that broke my brain at first)”.

Another individual wrote, “This is amazing. Embroidery is very difficult! I’ve never seen one so lifelike”. “Absolutely wonderful. Fantastic job. I never thought I’d be this thrilled by embroidery, but your work got me there!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

