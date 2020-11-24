Video shows otter sucking its paw while sleeping, leaves netizens gushing. Watch

If you’re looking for a cute clip to brighten up your day, you may want to check out Cooper the adorable otter’s sleepy video. Shared on Twitter by Shedd Aquarium, the cuteness of the video may leave you struggling to hold back your awws.

The 17-second-long clip shows Cooper floating in a pool. The cute one can be seen sucking its paw just like a human baby while taking a nap.

“Spotted behind the scenes: Sea otter Cooper sleeping while sucking on his paw,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the adorable otter and be prepared to let your heart melt:

Shared on November 22, the clip has garnered over 23,400 views along with numerous comments from netizens. People didn’t hold back while gushing at the adorable creature. Many dropped heart emojis to express their liking for the video. Others just wanted to give Cooper a big hug.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?