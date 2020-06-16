Video shows police training to Mohammad Rafi song in Telangana. Watch

“Hats Off to this Drill Instructor,” says the tweet posted with the video. (Twitter/@AddlCPTrHyd)

A video of police training in Telangana has caught the attention of netizens for a very special reason. It was conducted to the tune of the song Dhal Gaya Din from the 1970 film Humjoli. What’s also interesting to note is that the training was conducted by ASI Mohammed Rafi who chose this evergreen song that is, in fact, sung by none other than legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

The video has been shared by IPS officer Anil Kumar on his Twitter handle. “Hats Off to this Drill Instructor,” he tweeted on June 14 while sharing the clip of the drill. The tweet, since being shared, has collected over 5,600 likes and more than 800 retweets.

ASI Mohammed Rafi’s special style of conducting the drill has gone viral and also received a mention from the IPS Association. A tweet from the handle, shared earlier today, shows another snippet from the ASI’s musical drill.

“Training Tunes By Rafi,” says the tweet. “ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name. ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills,” says the tweet further.

The video has also won praise from tweeple collecting over 2,800 likes and more than 500 retweets - and counting.

People have left lots of comments on the tweets.

“Full of energy. Puts smile on my face,” writes a Twitter user. “What an energetic man he is,” comments another.

“Drill has to become a muscle memory but the practice is exhausting and instructors like him make it easier to learn,” posts an individual. “Hats off sir, you’re simply great. Please keep it up,” shares another.

What do you think of this training style?