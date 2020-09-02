Video shows woman using ‘cycle chakki’ to make atta, netizens want one for themselves too

Sections
The video shows how the wheat-grinding machine is connected to a stationary cycle.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:33 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The woman is seen pedaling which in turn makes the wheat-grinding machine run. (Twitter@AwanishSharan)

There are plenty of videos on the Internet that show perfect examples of jugaad. An innovative addition to that treasure trove is this clip of a ‘cycle chakki’, which serves not one but two purposes -exercise and grinding atta. The machine and it’s two-in-one usage has thoroughly impressed tweeple.

The video shows how the wheat-grinding machine is connected to a stationary cycle. The clip opens to a woman sitting on the cycle. She is seen pedaling which in turn makes the wheat-grinding machine run.

A woman can also be heard in the background explaining how the machine works and helps one exercise at the same time.

The video has been shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. Check out the clip below:



Posted on August 29, the clip has garnered over 5.8 lakh views along with more than 4,500 likes. While some couldn’t stop praising the device, others expressed their eagerness to try it out. A few also asked if it was available for purchase.

Here’s how people reacted:

Would you try this cycle atta chakki too?

